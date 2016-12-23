Dreaming of a white Christmas? Snow is likely across the county this weekend

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Have you been dreaming of a white Christmas? Chances are we'll be seeing some of the white fluffy stuff on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

Riverton - Snow is expected for the Riverton area starting Saturday night and continuing through Sunday night. The highest chance of snow is Christmas Day when there is an 70 percent chance. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to reach 36 degrees while it'll be near 21 degrees on Christmas Day.

Lander - Lander's forecast for the holiday weekend is similar to Riverton's. Snow is expected to begin a bit earlier on Saturday and will continue through Sunday evening. Saturday's high is near 35 degrees and the high on Christmas Day is 22 degrees.

Dubois - Snow is expected to begin in Dubois on Friday night and will likely continue through Sunday night. The highest chance of snow is Christmas Day when there's a 70 percent possibility of snow. The high on Christmas Eve is 32 degrees while the high on Christmas Day will be near 22 degrees.







