Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Six month old child not breathing. Officers responded and provided CPR. Baby deceased, no obvious signs of trauma but under investigation. Nothing further at this time. See story.



Christopher Sunrhodes, 63, Arapahoe, Public intoxication

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

No arrests.

Lander Police Department

Joseph Jeremiah Withrow, 36, Lander, FSCO warrant and possession of meth

Kae Lani Story, 27, Lander, warrant arrest



