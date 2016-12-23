Recent death in Fremont County: Myron Dean Chavez, Sr.

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the most recent death and obituary in Fremont County.

Myron Dean Chavez, Sr., Screaming Eagle Nii’eihii Niitouu, 49, of Ethete passed away December 19, 2016. He was born to Arline Chavez Trosper and Sherman G. Jenkins, Sr. on December 16, 1967. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:30pm, with a prayer service to begin at 7:00pm on Monday, December 26th at the Wyoming Indian High School; with an all-night Wake to follow at the family home located #8 Farm Station, Ethete. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 27th at Wyoming Indian High School. Read the full obituary here.