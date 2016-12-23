snapped: Snow blowin' behemoth

County 10 reader Andrew Call submitted this photo of WYDOT's rotary snow blower.

"This bad boy and his buddies (a backhoe and a big ol' dump truck) cleared out the South Pass rest area today. I've never seen snow thrown so high and in such volume," reported Call.



We reached out to Cody Beers, WYDOT Public Relations Specialist for some additional context: "We have two in northwest Wyoming. We deployed one this week on Chief Joseph Scenic Highway (WY296) to help reopen the highway. The one pictured from your reader gets most of its use on South Pass and Togwotee Pass, though it is used to open mountain passes in the Big Horn Basin. We usually deploy these machines when the area receives a lot of snow and then it drifts.

But, Beers cautions: "I was privileged as a child to ride with my Dad (Gale Beers) in the "Rotary" when I was a kid growing up at the South Pass Highway Camp. Coolest snow blower I've ever been around. It would seem like fun to stand under the snow being thrown to the side of the road, but it's also throwing rocks, hunks of ice and other debris, too."

h/t Andrew Call

Have a photo to share with County 10? Send it here.

