2 locals share their favorite Christmas traditions

Winter in Wyoming is a special time. Neighbors take time to celebrate the year together, and community events provide ample opportunity to cultivate memories. Here, two locals share their favorite Christmas traditions, and recount what makes a Wyoming Christmas unique.

Ginger:

I think my favorite Christmas tradition is probably going to get a Christmas tree with my family. Sledding, hot chocolate, snowball fights, holding hands as my husband and I plow through the snow make for a wonderful day. This is for sure a thing that is special to Wyoming, not every state has such a plentiful supply of trees readily available. Christmas card worthy scenes for sure.

Also, my sister in law and I have made cookies and candies in large quantities for ages. Before she was my sister in law, she was my best friend as we were growing up. When we were in high school, we started making candies and cookies. We would take them to people who we thought were old at the time. Imagine, many of those people are still alive, and her and I are their age now! Ha. I ain’t old. Neither were they, as it turns out!

We have a special dinner recipe that I make at my house during Christmas time. It is knoephla. This soup was what my father’s family, when he was a child, would eat on Christmas eve prior to going to midnight services. Basically, it is cream soup. My aunt made it for me for the first time the year my father passed away, and she sat and told me stories that I had not ever heard before from his childhood. That is amazing, since daddy was a storyteller. Here is a recipe for it, in case you are interested. My husband begs me to cook this. I think the most important ingredient in this is probably the parsley. It really makes it pop. Also, the longer you let the potatoes cook, the better. It makes it creamier soup.

Another family tradition for my husband and I is the house decorating. I am actually married to Clark Griswold, I swear. But I do adore how excited he gets over Christmas lights. Every year, he spends hours decorating outside while I do the inside.

A funny tradition, in a way, is that my father in law always brings the Christmas ham to me on Thanksgiving day. Anyway, I assume he isn’t wanting me to throw the ham in the oven on Thanksgiving.

Kathryn:

For us, we pick names the week before Christmas, and get pajamas for whomever we picked. Then we'll wrap them, and do a pajama exchange on Christmas Eve. Those are the only gifts we'll open on Christmas Eve, and everyone has to wear their new pajamas that night. Our kids love being able to participate in picking out this gift and in giving from themselves. We also do a simple dinner of appetizers on Christmas Eve, and then prepare a big meal for Christmas day. Our kids really look forward to all the special foods and drinks that we only make for this im-portant feast!

However, the highlight for our children is the tradition that we have of going through a darkened house on Christmas eve, in a candlelit procession. The youngest will carry the baby Jesus through all the rooms, taking the Infant to His bed at the manger. We sing Christmas hymns dur-ing the procession, and once at the foot of the manger, reflect on the magnitude of the gift that God gave to us through His son. It is a very solemn but beautiful and joyous occasion, because Christ has come!

We have spent several Christmases in California where it is dry and bleak, and so for us, there is something beautiful in the snow covered ground and the frost ridden trees. We love being able to go sledding on Christmas day, or have a snowball fight, make snow angels, and then to come inside and warm up by the fire with a hot cup of something good!

