Lander Community Christmas Dinner happening Christmas Day

(Lander, Wyo.) - The first Lander Community Christmas Dinner is happening December 25 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the LVHS Commons. The dinner is open for anyone and everyone and is completely free. Organizer Annabeth Babcock encourages those who come to bring one can of non-perishable food, however it's not necessary.

There is a pickup to-go option and a delivery option for those who live in Lander. If you are interested in a delivery option, please contact Annabeth Babcock. You may place your to-go order until 1:30 PM on December 25.

There will be a choice of ham and turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, rolls, and a variety of desserts. Please join us as we celebrate Christmas as a community! We will have wheelchairs for anyone who isn't able to walk the entire sidewalk to the high school.

Please contact Annabeth Babcock if you have any further questions:

2017ababcock@landerschools.org or (307) 438-6879.