FremontFamilies: 7 fun things to do with the kids over Christmas Break

#fremontfamilies is a series designed to help locals get the most out of life together with loved ones.

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Since the kids have quite a bit of time off from school, you're probably wondering what to do with them all week?! Here are five fun ideas of "Fremont County" things to do with your kiddos during winter break.

1. Go sledding in Sinks Canyon - Just past the Yurts, but not quite to Bruce's Parking Lot is a giant sledding hill. Enjoy a fun day of sledding with the kids.

2. Too cold to be outside? Go bowling! - Head over to Silver Spur Lanes and Lounge for some bowling and snacks.

3. Swim at the Riverton Aquatic Center or Lander Swimming Pool - What better way to wear out the kiddos than a few hours of swimming. Click the following links to view the hours at the Riverton pool and Lander pool.

4. Ski/Sled at the Lander Golf Course - Bring you sled and skis. The Lander Nordic Ski Club grooms skate and classic tracks for skiers while the kids can enjoy some sledding nearby!

5. Visit the Riverton and/or Lander Libraries - Curl up with a good book! The Riverton and Lander Library hours are Mon-Thu 10am-9pm and Fri-Sat 10am-4pm. The Lander Library is having a LDR Teen Activity time on Wed. Dec. 28 from 4-8 p.m. Construct your own Candy Cabin out of provided materials, mostly sugar, some sprinkles, candy and frosting. Also, sugar. On Friday, Dec. 30 the Lander Library is having crafting all day long from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Try watercolor painting, origami, sculpey sculptures or jewelry making. Extra points to anyone who can make something using everything above!

6. Go Ice Skating - The Lander Ice Rink, located at 405 Fremont St. is open during school break. The hours are as follows: LANDER - Ice Skating. During School break - Monday thru Saturday 10am - 5pm and 7pm to 10pm. Located at 405 Fremont St. Riverton's Rink Hours: Though the rink is open at all times, R Recreation will have staff on hand available to rent skates between Noon - 9:00 p.m. everyday. Note: Christmas Eve rental hours are from Noon - 5:00 p.m. and Christmas Day rentals are closed.

7. Stay in a Yurt - Sinks Canyon State Park has 3 camping yurts available year round. To reserve the yurts in the off-season call the park at 307-332-6333. Yurts can be reserved 48 hours in advance of the staying period. Click here to learn more.