It's going to be a beautiful week; here's what to expect

It's going to be a beautiful week in County 10 country. Here's a look at what the National Weather Service in Riverton predicts for the rest of the week.

Lander: Expect mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies throughout the week. Monday will be the coldest with a high of 18 and a low of 0. Highs will reach up to 35 on Wednesday, bookended on Tuesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-20s. Winds will be a little gusty on Wednesday, up to 21 mph. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are expected to have highs in the upper 20s.

Riverton: The week will be nice, with highs in the 20s most of the week. It will reach 36 on Wednesday. The skies will be mostly sunny or partly cloudy throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be windy, with gusts up to 26 mph. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are expected to have highs in the upper 20s.

Dubois: Today will be cold and blustery, with a high of 16, winds as high as 37 mph and wind chills as cold as -20. There's a 20 percent chances of snow on Tuesday and a 50 percent chance of up about an inch of snow on Tuesday night. Winds will continue throughout the week, reaching their highest on Tuesday night. Highs will remain mostly in the 20s. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will be in the mid-20s.