County 10™
15 hours ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

Snowiest Christmas on record in Riverton

Snowiest Christmas on record in Riverton

file_download

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton is reporting that this is the snowiest Christmas on record for the station. The snow storm brought in about 7 inches of snow. 

"Even though cooperative observers over the years generally report from roughly 7 am to 7am each day, we have researched snowfall around this period dating back to 1907 and are fairly confident that this is the snowiest Christmas day in Riverton's 110 year weather history," the NWS said in a statement.

And with it came snow drifts up to 5 feet high, like these at the NWS Office.