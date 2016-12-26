Snowiest Christmas on record in Riverton

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton is reporting that this is the snowiest Christmas on record for the station. The snow storm brought in about 7 inches of snow.

"Even though cooperative observers over the years generally report from roughly 7 am to 7am each day, we have researched snowfall around this period dating back to 1907 and are fairly confident that this is the snowiest Christmas day in Riverton's 110 year weather history," the NWS said in a statement.

And with it came snow drifts up to 5 feet high, like these at the NWS Office.







