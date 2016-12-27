9 of the Most Wyoming New Year's Resolutions

Photo h/t @utahclimbing on Instagram

(Wyoming) - It's that time of year when we all start to imagine the best versions of ourselves. We set goals and create plans; we call them New Year's Resolutions. As Wyomingites, we might aspire to a few unique things.

1. Learn how to rope right:

2. Take a dip in Thermopolis:



3. Climb Gannett Peak, Wyoming's tallest mountain:



4. Spend even more time with your horses (or get one if you don't have one):



5. Shred in Jackson Hole:



6. Bag a trophy:



7. Finally attend the Daddy of them all, Cheyenne Frontier Days:



8. Resist the urge to take a #bisonselfie:



9. And simply spend more time in our beautiful backcountry, camping, hiking, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling:



