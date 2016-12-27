9 of the Most Wyoming New Year's Resolutions

(Wyoming) - It's that time of year when we all start to imagine the best versions of ourselves. We set goals and create plans; we call them New Year's Resolutions. As Wyomingites, we might aspire to a few unique things.
1. Learn how to rope right:
2. Take a dip in Thermopolis:
Great Saturday in November to go to the Hot Mineral Pools!🌟 Its my 101st day in the United States - unbelievable how fast the time runs!! - and I'm glad that I'm staying in Riverton, WY for this year. I could never ask for another second life, especially with these friends! 👭👫✔️ #hotmineralpools #thermopolis #efexchangestories #exchangestudents #funtoday
3. Climb Gannett Peak, Wyoming's tallest mountain:
The last few feet to the summit of Gannett Peak, Wyoming's tallest mountain. In my opinion, the hardest of the lower 48 state highpoints. A man fell the day before almost in this exact spot thousands of feet to my right to his death. Not a place to be casual by any means. #wyoming #windriverrange #wyomingclimbing #gannettpeak #mountaineering
4. Spend even more time with your horses (or get one if you don't have one):
- You with the wide eyes, don't lose your courage You swing your head high and don't be worried Your heart's in a free ride, feel it beating Caught in the headlights, climb to the ceiling❄️ #wyoming #horses #wyominghorses #snow #wyomingsnow #natgeoyourshot #earthislimit #amatuerpick #amatuerphoto #randomcy
5. Shred in Jackson Hole:
6. Bag a trophy:
7. Finally attend the Daddy of them all, Cheyenne Frontier Days:
8. Resist the urge to take a #bisonselfie:
9. And simply spend more time in our beautiful backcountry, camping, hiking, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling: