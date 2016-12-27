G&F Releases Study of North Fork Popo Agie River

Feature photo: Fisheries Technician Clark Johnson with a nice brown trout from the North Fork Popo Agie Access. h/t Game & Fish

The North Fork Popo Agie River near Lander is one of the best wild trout fisheries in Wyoming. It is classified as Blue Ribbon, which is defined as a stream that supports over 600 pounds of trout per stream mile. Only 3% of all stream miles within Wyoming are classified as Blue Ribbon, which shows just how many trout reside in the North Fork Popo Agie compared to other Wyoming streams.

The best place to access the North Fork Popo Agie is through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s (WGFD) North 2nd Street Public Fishing Access, which is approximately 2.5 miles north of Lander. This Access Area is through private land as are many of the walk in access areas around the state. This stream reach is also part of the Wind River Reservation boundary and is co-managed by the WGFD and Shoshone and Arapaho tribes (with assistance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).

Above photo: h/t Game & Fish

The WGFD, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Shoshone and Arapaho tribes conducted an electrofishing estimate at this Access Area on October 27, 2016. High numbers of Brown Trout were captured, with most in the 7- to 8-inch range (Figure 1). Rainbow trout and Mountain Whitefish were less common, but large fish of both species were observed.

The largest Brown Trout was just under 20 inches and weighed over 3.5 pounds, the largest Rainbow Trout was 17 inches and weighed 1.8 pounds, and the largest Mountain Whitefish was just under 19 inches and weighed 2 pounds.