Man charged in fatal pedestrian crash enters plea

The man charged in last month's fatal crash involving a pedestrian entered a not guilty plea this morning in Riverton Circuit Court.

35-year-old Jacob Matthew David has been charged with one count of Vehicular Homicide, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison or a fine of up to $2,000. And in front of Judge Wesley Roberts this morning, David pleaded not guilty.



Roberts set a $2,500 unsecured bond, and the next court date will be in late February.

David is accused of striking and killing 68-year-old Seth Reilly of Riverton with his vehicle in the early morning hours of Nov. 10. Read more background on the case here.