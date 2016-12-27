County 10™
Take a Seat Belt Selfie for a Chance to Win a Bicycle from IPR

Do you buckle up every time you're behind the wheel? Do your kids?

Injury Prevention Resources has a fun Holiday contest in the works that promotes seat belt safety awareness.

IPR will be giving away four bikes and helmets (donated by Walmart) on January 4, 2017. Here's how you can enter to win.

  • Take your best seat belt selfie (with the vehicle in park).
  • Tell IPR "Why you #BuckleUp"
  • Post the photo with text to IPR's facebook page.
  • Winners will be announced on Jan. 4, 2017

Click here to upload your photo to IPR's facebook page.