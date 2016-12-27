Visiting Your Kids at School? There's a New Security System in Place at FCSD#25

(Riverton, Wyo.) - All schools in Fremont County School District #25 are changing the way they manage who is entering school buildings. The district is enhancing on-site security measures with visitor management software produced by Raptor Technologies, the nation’s leading provider of visitor management technologies for K-12 schools.

“The new visitor management system can aid in providing students and staff a safe place to learn and work.” Superintendent Terry Snyder said. “Raptor is a tool to help keep the people in our buildings safe and let us be aware of who is in our buildings at any point in time.”

Visitors will be required to present a valid state issued ID which will be scanned into the Raptor System. The Raptor System will then quickly screen visitors against a national database of registered sex offenders as well as a custom alert database that can contain custodial and other alerts for each school or district. The system only scans the visitor’s name, date of birth and photo. Additional data from the driver’s license is not gathered or accessible to any of the users.

After screening the visitor, the system will print out a badge with the photo of the visitor; and the date and purpose of the visit. Visitors will need to turn in their badge at the end of their visit so they can be signed out of the building.

Each building previously had systems in place that were outdated or ineffective, such as using paper-based sign-in sheets and generic visitor passes. This process didn’t allow for screening and the issued badges would often simply disappear. This system also allows the district to provide a list of any visitor that is in the building during an emergency so that visitor can be accounted for.

A visitor’s badge will not be necessary for those who visit the schools simply to drop off an item or pick up items for their students. Special arrangements may be made for visitors that do not have a state-issued ID.

Fremont School District #25 has been actively working to make our schools safer and more secure for all students for the past several years including more contained entry ways and more cameras in and around our buildings.

The Raptor system is one more step in that endeavor. The Raptor system is changing the way schools manage the safety of their students and faculty. Raptor Technologies allows the district to be proactive in monitoring who is entering the schools in order to identify potential threats and keep schools safe from unwanted visitors. The overarching goal is to make Fremont County School District #25 schools safer and create a community that recognizes student safety as a top priority.

To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit http://raptortech.com.