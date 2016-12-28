6 Tips for Making Your New Year's Party Special

h/t Kira Thoman

“The important thing is the rhythm. Always have rhythm in your shaking. Now, a Manhattan you shake to fox-trot time, a Bronx to two-step time, a dry martini you always shake to waltz time.” - Nick Charles as The Thin Man

New Year's cocktail parties can be elegant affairs. With glittering rooms filled with clinking glasses, scrumptious treats, and invaluable fellowship, such a soiree is a perfect event to host during the cold winter months. While every party is easily customized to different atmospheres (casual game night or black tie?), consider these tips to make your party a smash!

1. Send paper invitations. Even if you prefer casual, guests always appreciate these special touches. A simple google search yields many customizable (and free!) templates.

2. Make incredible, yet simple, appetizers. Beautiful plates are available in paper options to reduce cleanup. Be sure to include a cheese plate! Everybody loves a good slice of cheese (or ten). Check out this link for inspiration (who knew endives could be so pretty?!).

3. Invite guests to bring their favorite cocktail. This is a fantastic way to build a wide repertoire of choices and spark conversation among guests. This strategy also eliminates the awkward guest question: What in the world should we bring?!

4. Collect cocktail glasses. It’s enjoyable and sophisticated to offer a range of glasses that match assorted cocktails. Even dollar stores carry a wide array of options, so don’t feel too limited by price. The motivation to build your collection will give an excuse for future parties! Plus, cordial glasses are just so darn cute!

5. Include a few non-alcoholic choices with a festive twist. Consider pretty, sparkling punches and freeze fruit in ice cube trays ahead of time. Set out fancy bottles of sparkling water.

6. Lights and music. Keep decor simple. String up some lights and hide the cord with pretty ribbon or garland. Play background music that contributes to the ambiance of your evening (Judy Garland, anyone?).

With these tips, your holiday cocktail party will take off without you feeling shaken or stirred!