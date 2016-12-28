First Ever Hand Game Tournament to be held at the Shoshone Rose

A cash prize hand game tournament will be held at the Shoshone Rose Casino New Year’s weekend starting Friday and ending on Sunday. The main tournament will be held Saturday with a $75-dollar entry fee toward the prizes of $4000, $3000, and $1000.

The event came along when General Manager Sheila Matt asked if there has ever been a hand game tournament. She said, “Let’s do a hand game tournament for the holidays.”

“It will bring all the old gamblers back. This is a forgotten game no one plays any more, the casinos have taken over,” said Weasel Mann a hand gamer himself since the age of 7.

Weasel continued by telling us, “Hand gamers love to gamble. I think the casino is a good place to have the hand game tournament. It will give hand gamers breaks to also play machines.”

Another organizer for the event Mike Chingman said, “A lot of people are excited to spend the New Year in our new hotel and casino. With it being 85% full we are expecting out-of-towners from Idaho, Montana, Utah, and South Dakota."

Hand Game has been played for decades. Back in the day it was played for food and clothing material. There is even a game called Traditional Material Game where a player can win anything from beadwork to Pendleton and dress goods.

A team consists of 2 to 5 players. The objective is to get all the sticks. With 11 sticks 5 on each side, one stick is the kick stick; whoever wins the kick stick wins an extra stick.

Weasel Mann says, “The longest game I have ever seen was 5 hours. It held up a whole tournament. The shortest game I seen was 2 or 3 minutes.”

Article h/t Darrah Perez