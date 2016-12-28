Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Riverton Police Department
Verale Wilson, 39 male, Riverton, outstanding Riverton municipal warrant
Jordan Weber, 24, Riverton, outstanding Fremont Co. warrant for contempt of court
Kelly Means, 25 male, Riverton, outstanding Riverton municipal warrant
Tyler Boysen, 18, Riverton, resisting and disturbing the peace
Kimberly Duran, 24, Ethete, shoplifting and 2 Fremont County warrants
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Gentry Blackburn, 24, Riverton, failure to appear
Robert Hester, 59, Riverton, intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway
Samantha Gloy, 31, Riverton, probation revocation
Dusty Harris, 35, Riverton, failure to pay fines
James Kindig, 21, Riverton, probation revocation
Lander Police Department
Andrew Barrows, 37, Lander, outstanding warrant
Trista Tabobondung, 27, Lander, domestic assault
Charles Bell, 60, Ft. Washakie, public intoxication
Randall Englert, 40, Lander, LPD Warrant
William Anderson, 37, Lander, probation violation
Kelly Journagan, 33, Lander, disturbing the peace
Kelly Baker, 30 male, Lander, possession of meth