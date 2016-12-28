Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Verale Wilson, 39 male, Riverton, outstanding Riverton municipal warrant

Jordan Weber, 24, Riverton, outstanding Fremont Co. warrant for contempt of court

Kelly Means, 25 male, Riverton, outstanding Riverton municipal warrant

Tyler Boysen, 18, Riverton, resisting and disturbing the peace

Kimberly Duran, 24, Ethete, shoplifting and 2 Fremont County warrants

Fremont County Sheriff's Office



Gentry Blackburn, 24, Riverton, failure to appear

Robert Hester, 59, Riverton, intoxicated pedestrian on the roadway

Samantha Gloy, 31, Riverton, probation revocation

Dusty Harris, 35, Riverton, failure to pay fines

James Kindig, 21, Riverton, probation revocation

Lander Police Department

Andrew Barrows, 37, Lander, outstanding warrant

Trista Tabobondung, 27, Lander, domestic assault

Charles Bell, 60, Ft. Washakie, public intoxication

Randall Englert, 40, Lander, LPD Warrant

William Anderson, 37, Lander, probation violation

Kelly Journagan, 33, Lander, disturbing the peace

Kelly Baker, 30 male, Lander, possession of meth



