Riverton Hosts First Year-Round Farmer's Market Every Tuesday

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Farmer's Market group has extended the market season for the first time. The Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.

"This is the first year a year round market has been attempted," said coordinator Kacee Thacker. "We're excited to offer this to the community of Riverton. So far is been going very well."

Thacker also said they'll soon be accepting SNAP benefits. Learn more below (Note the day has changed to Tuesday and the address has changed to the United Methodist Church).



