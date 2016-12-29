Celebrate New Year's Eve Supporting Riverton Splash Pad

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The community is invited to the Riverton Splash Pad's New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Riverton.
There will be hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, dancing, cash bar, photo booth, DJ, live and silent auction, NYE countdown and more! $30 per person, $55 per couple $150 per table that seats 6, $300 per VIP table that seats 8.
Tickets can be purchased from any of the Splash Pad Group Board members.
- Kristina: 307-840-1845
- Kelly: 307-851-9979 or at Teton Athletic Club
- Cynthia: 307-840-6628
- Rebecca: 843-368-5744
VIP Table Information:
- Seating for 8 guests
- Hors d’ oeuvres served directly to the table
- Complementary Champagne at your table
- One free drink voucher per person
- Name/Business announcement/recognition during event
- Cost is $300
Learn more below.