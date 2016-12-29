County 10™
Celebrate New Year's Eve Supporting Riverton Splash Pad

Photos: h/t Photography by Jullianna

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The community is invited to the Riverton Splash Pad's New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Riverton.

There will be hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, dancing, cash bar, photo booth, DJ, live and silent auction, NYE countdown and more! $30 per person, $55 per couple $150 per table that seats 6, $300 per VIP table that seats 8.

Tickets can be purchased from any of the Splash Pad Group Board members.

  • Kristina: 307-840-1845
  • Kelly: 307-851-9979 or at Teton Athletic Club
  • Cynthia: 307-840-6628
  • Rebecca: 843-368-5744

VIP Table Information:

  • Seating for 8 guests
  • Hors d’ oeuvres served directly to the table
  • Complementary Champagne at your table
  • One free drink voucher per person
  • Name/Business announcement/recognition during event
  • Cost is $300

