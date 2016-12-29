Mayor Del McOmie: Infrastructure and Economy Key Issues in 2017

Feature photo: Mayor Del McOmie

(Lander, Wyo.) - With a new year just days away, we asked both the Lander and Riverton Mayors to give us a preview of what's to come in 2017. Below are the questions and answers from Lander Mayor Del McOmie.

1. What three major things will you and the City Council be working on in 2017?

Continued to use the optional one cent sales tax money to repair our city streets and infrastructure.

Continue upgrading the water transmission system serving Lander and upgrading waste water treatment facilities to meet federal discharge standards into the river.

Plan and continue to improve services, traffic problems, parks, recreation programs, airport improvements and other issue that arise, while dealing with serious budget shortfalls created by the severe downturn in the states mineral extraction industry.

2. What is one challenge you hope the community overcomes in 2017?

"Our local businesses, manufacturers and contractors continue to find ways to deal with the down turn in the economy. Even though Lander’s economy is more diverse than many others in the state who’s economy is tied to the mineral industry, many Lander residents worked in these industries and no longer are able to earn the substantial salaries they paid, thus impacting local businesses with which they frequent."

3. What makes your community great?

"Our environment, what allows many diverse lifestyles. Lander is still small enough that citizens work together to maintain our quality of life."

4. Is there anything else you'd like to community to know for 2017?

"With all of the projects and changes that are taking place, the public will be inconvenienced at times and we would appreciate their understanding and patience."

