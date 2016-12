(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Milo Larvie, 39, Lander, public intoxication

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Jessica Boyd, 35, Riverton, contempt of court

Lander Police Department

Robert Burress, 61, Lander, arrested on warrants