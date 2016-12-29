snapshots: Riverton Native Earns Top 10 Spot in Women's Pro Motocross

#snapshots, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental, is a series highlighting amazing athletic and competitive achievements from across County 10.

Since 2008, Nicole “NIX” Gaudern, of Riverton, Wyoming, has devoted her life to following her dream of becoming a professional motocross athlete. Her hard work has paid off as she has made it into the top 10 in Women's Pro Motocross.

Recently at the 2016 Women's Motocross Championship held at Gatorback Cycle Park in Alachua, Florida, Gaudern placed 8th. The event is held in conjuction with the 2016 Thor Winter Olympics. The top 9 results are below:

1. Hannah Hodges (KAW)

2. Kaitlyn Morrow (YAM)

3. Mackenzie Tricker (Suz)

4. Shelby Rolen (KAW)

5. Eve Brodeur (KTM)

6. Amanda Brown (HON)

7. Kylie Fasnacht (KAW)

8. Nicole Gaudern (KAW)

9. Grace Payne (YAM)

Learn more about Women's Professional Motocross Championship, according to the press release from WMX Championship:

"The Women's Professional Motocross Championship (WMX), an AMA National Championship, features the world's fastest female outdoor motocross racers. The 10-round series begins with the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona International Speedway in March and concludes with the Winter Olympics in November. It includes stops at premier motorsport facilities across America, with events in Florida, Texas, California, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey and Maryland. These top female pro racers compete in a two-moto format on machines ranging from 125cc to 250cc."



