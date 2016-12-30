Mayor Lars Baker: Air Service and North Federal Rebuild Key Issues for Riverton in 2017 

(Riverton, Wyo.) - With a new year just days away, we asked both the Lander and Riverton Mayors to give us a preview of what's to come in 2017. Below are the questions and answers from Riverton Mayor John L. “Lars” Baker.

"Every year the city council has a goal setting exercise so some of these issues my be adjusted in the future, but my thoughts at the moment," noted Mayor Baker.

1. What three major things will you and the City Council be working on in 2017?

North Federal rebuild



Air service enhancement



State funding for cities and towns



2. What is one challenge you hope the community overcomes in 2017?

"Securing air service for another year to Fremont County. There are many issues that are hanging out, but this one seems to dominate at the moment."

3. What makes your community great?

"Volunteerism including the Splash Pad, Skate Park, Youth athletics, Substance abuse solutions."

4. Is there anything else you'd like to community to know for 2017?

"A huge influx of people for a few days during the eclipse will take a lot of planning and preparation. Fremont County will be stretched welcoming these guests to our community. There will be great opportunities and challenges."

Feature photo: Riverton Mayor Lars Baker

