SageWest Lander Reopens Inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit

(Fremont County, Wyo.) – This morning, SageWest Health Care announced that inpatient acute rehabilitation services at SageWest Lander have reopened after extensive renovations following the May floods.

Additionally, SageWest hired a new, interim medical director, Dr. Celia Stenfors-Dacre, to the Lander campus.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Stenfors-Dacre to SageWest,” said Tracie Stratton, interim chief executive officer of SageWest Health Care. “The addition of Dr. Stenfors-Dacre coupled with the extensive facility renovations has enabled us to bring back these important services at SageWest Lander.”

Dr. Stenfors-Dacre is a board certified physiatrist who joins SageWest with 18 years of private practice experience. Dr. Stenfors-Dacre completed her residency in physical, medicine, and rehabilitation at the University of Illinois in Chicago, IL and earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University College of Medicine in Loma Linda, CA.