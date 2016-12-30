Top 10 Stories that Defined County 10 in 2016

Feature photo: County 10's most read story of 2016. 19-year-old Riverton resident Shayla Wiggins found a dead body floating in the Wind River while playing Pokémon Go.

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - In 2016, County 10 worked to bring readers not only the good and beautiful news, but also the horrible and heart-breaking. Below is a list of the top 10 most viewed articles in 2016.



1. Teen playing new Pokémon game on phone discovers body in Wind River - On July 8, 19-year-old Riverton resident Shayla Wiggins found a dead body floating in the Wind River while playing Pokémon Go. Authorities later identified the body to be 28-year-old Jeffrey Day of Arapahoe.

2. BREAKING: Lander hospital being evacuated due to high water - The SageWest Lander hospital was evacuated due to unsafe levels of water entering the building during the May flood event.

3. Man survives grizzly bear attack, twice. - Bozeman, Montana resident Todd Orr was scouting for elk on Saturday, October 1 in the Madison Valley when he encountered a sow Grizzly bear with cubs. After surviving the first bear attack, the same grizzly approached him again and attacked once more. He survived a second time and made it back to his truck and eventually the hospital.

4. HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW: Flooding widespread, Sandbag stations opened; WR Reservation Roads Closed, Little Wind Casino reopened - May's flood event had a major impact on the Lander Foothills, the Wind River Reservation, and the Hudson to Riverton area with widespread flooding.

5. Local rider severely injured after equipment allegedly left on track - On Sunday, July 3rd the Indian Relay Races at the Lander Pioneer Days Rodeo ended abruptly after one local rider, Brandon Weed, suffered a severe injury after he and his horse hit a tractor that was reportedly left on the track. Brandon was taken to Lander Hospital by ground ambulance and life-flighted to Denver with three broken vertebrae, a punctured lung, gashes & bruises, and a shattered pelvis.

6. Police seeking help in robbery case; Elderly clerk thrown to the ground - The Riverton Police Department asked for assistance in identifying the suspects in a strong armed robbery at Walmart on Saturday, May 7.

7. Woman allegedly flees from officers, dumps baby in field - On August 7, Alma Addison was arrested for Felony Child Abuse after she allegedly left her 6-month-old child in a field in Riverton.

8. BREAKING: One dead in possible shooting above Dubois - In early April, Fremont County Sheriff Skip Hornecker confirmed that his office was actively investigating a suspicious death in Dubois. Later, authorities reported 64-year-old Paul Good was found shot dead on a residential street in the Union Pass area above Dubois. On October 4, James Morrison was found to be not guilty on both charges of Second Degree Murder and Voluntary Manslaughter in the death of Paul Good on April 2, 2016.

9. Locals stumble upon huge rattlesnake near river - Ashley Carlson shared a few photos of Derek Parker and Rhett Foster, both of Hudson, who went fishing on the Popo Agie River and Wind River in Hudson and ran into this massive rattlesnake. Ashley said the buttons on the right belonged to this snake and there were 15 of them.

10. BREAKING: Ethete toddler dies overnight - In June, a toddler from the Ethete area, who had just celebrated her third birthday, was found not breathing and unconscious in her home. Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen later reported the cause of death of Dakota Rayne Eagle could not be determined.