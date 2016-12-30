Weekend New Year's Festivities Around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening around Fremont County on this New Year's Eve weekend. Email tips@county10.com if you have an event you'd like added to the list.



Saturday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve

RIVERTON - The community is invited to the Riverton Splash Pad's New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Riverton. There will be hors d'oeuvres, entertainment, dancing, cash bar, photo booth, DJ, live and silent auction, NYE countdown and more! $30 per person, $55 per couple $150 per table that seats 6, $300 per VIP table that seats 8.

RIVERTON - Friends of Fremont County Fair is having a New Year's Eve party on Sat. Dec. 31 at the Fremont Center. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the Fair Office. Money raised serves many projects at the fairgrounds, 4h kids, royalty, etc.. For more information contact the fairgrounds.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 New Year's Day

LANDER - Nothing says "Happy New Year" like Broncos vs Raiders! And of course, the only natural way to celebrate is a poolside tailgate party that spills onto the fire pit patio at the all-new Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel just outside Lander. Starting at 11am on New Year's Day you are invited to show your team spirit and enjoy a great party with fun events throughout the afternoon. More information here.