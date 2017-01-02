A little snow and a lot more cold in store this week

In case you hadn't noticed, or maybe you're wrapping up your holiday travels, but it is cold and snowy outside. And don't expect that to change right away.

Lander: Snow of 1-3 more inches expected by noon on Monday, with the chance of precipitation dropping to 20 percent through Tuesday morning. It's going to get colder before it gets warmer; highs today and tomorrow are expected to be around 11, with lows in the negative single digits. Wednesday, with a high of only 5, has a 20 percent chance of snow. The rest of the week will be party cloudy, reaching a balmy 18 on Friday. Next Sunday is the earliest we expect to break 32.

Riverton: Fremont County's biggest community will be quite chilly this week. The high today, with day-time snow of up to 3 inches, is expected to be 7. Tuesday will be slightly cold, and breezy, with a high of 6; it'll be even colder on Wednesday with a high of 3. Lows the next few days will be in the negative teens, getting as low as -17 tonight. There's a slight chance of snow on Wednesday, but most of the week will be mostly cloudy. Friday it'll get up to 15, and maybe even as warm as 30 next Sunday.

Dubois: There's a slight chance of snow through Thursday in pretty little Dubois. Only about an inch is possible today, and most of the rest of the week as a 20-30 percent chance of the white stuff. Highs will range from 11-15 and lows will be in the negative single digits. Friday it'll get up to 23, and we'll almost reach reach the freezing point on Sunday.