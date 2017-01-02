A New Year brought in with a New Year's Eve Sobriety Celebration

The Wind River Casino Employee Assistance Wellness Program brought in the new year with a New Year’s Eve Sobriety Celebration.

The event was open to the community, providing food, games, and support. Charades was one of the games played. Those in attendance looked to be having such a great time.

At the beginning of the 4-hour event, all in attendance received a colorful string of beads identical to the ones given at Mardi Gras. If for some reason one person saw another crossing their arms or legs, that person lost their beads by the one who called out either their arms or legs crossed. At the end, the person with the most beads received a door prize.

Door prizes consisted of Android phones with minutes, movie house gift cards, gas certificates, a laptop and tablet were among the prizes given out at the 789 Truck Stop Wellness Center.

h/t Darrah Perez