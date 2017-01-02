Former Fremont County and Circuit Court Judge dies at the age of 80

Judge Hall. h/t Davis Funeral Home

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Former County and Circuit Court Judge Don H. Hall, or “Judge Hall,” as everyone fondly called him, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016, at the age of 80, after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for the past two years. At his request, there will be no services.

In 1978 Don and wife Delores, and sons Steve and Greg, moved to Lander where he entered private practice with John Vidakovich and later the law firm of David Hooper. He also worked as the Fremont County Public Defender for several years, and the family moved to Riverton in 1978. Don was appointed to serve as a County Court Judge by Governor Herschler on June 8 , 1982. After the law changed, Judge Hall became a Circuit Court Judge, retiring from that position on December 31, 2004, after serving 22 years on the bench. Judge Hall was always known for his dry sense of humor, his no-nonsense advice in the courtroom, and his fair treatment of all those people who appeared before him.

Judge Hall's full obituary is available here.

Above information: h/t Davis Funeral Home Pitchengine Page



