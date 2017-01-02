Hand Game Tournament at Shoshone Rose brought 19 teams together for lots of New Year's fun

The New Year’s weekend Shoshone Rose Hand Game Tournament had a great turnout. Nineteen teams signed up for Saturday’s big prize take with the first-place winner taking home $4000.

Thanks to Connie Tyler, Linda Tillman, Weasel Mann, Wayland Large and Mike Chingman a lot of hard work was put into the hand game event showing great hospitality. Because of this, the visiting tribes will be coming back when the Shoshone Rose has their 2nd annual Hand Game Tournament.

It was once thought by other CEO’s of other tribal casinos that hand game doesn’t make money, but the Shoshone Rose Casino has proven that it does. By inviting and hosting a hand game tournament, the Hand Game Committee invited neighboring tribes and as the result the hotel was booked to max capacity all weekend.

With support from General Manager Sheila Matt and Council Chairman Clint Wagon, the hand game tournament was a success.

story h/t Darrah Perez

photos h/t Mike Chingman and Darrah Perez