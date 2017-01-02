Happy New Year! Here's #whatshappening this week

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Happy New Year, Fremont County! As you welcome in 2017, here's a look at #whatshappening around town this week. Email tips@county10.com if you have an event you'd like added to the list.



Monday, Jan. 2

New Year's Day is observed today. Federal buildings are closed today.





Tuesday, Jan. 3



LANDER - Two new County Commissioners will be sworn-in during a special ceremony from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the Fremont County Courthouse. Room 250. Learn more here.

RIVERTON - Riverton City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. at Riverton City Hall.





Wednesday, Jan. 4

RIVERTON - A Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.





Friday, Jan. 6

LANDER - Join Lander Art Center in celebrating the incredible artwork of our devoted members! Consider becoming a member yourself during their membership drive! There will be artwork, music, appetizers, and beverages (all kinds!). Free and open to the public. 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 224 Main St. Lander.



Saturday, Jan. 7

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!