Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.



*Note: These are arrests/citations from Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. We'll have the weekend arrest report on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.



Riverton Police Department

Christopher Sunrhodes, 63, Arapahoe, arrested for Public Intoxication.

A 32-year-old female of Arapahoe was arrested for Domestic Battery.

An 18-year-old female of Riverton was cited for Minor Under the Influence.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

There were no arrests or citations reported within the 24 hour period.



Lander Police Department



There were no arrests or citations reported within the 24 hour period.



