Recent deaths in Fremont County: McGowan, Virden, Little, White, Duran, Anderson, Bulow, Hall, Mariotti

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the most recent deaths in Fremont County.

Donald Edgar McGowan age 72, passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 at the VA Hospice in Sheridan, WY. He was born March 11, 1944 in Kansas City, MO the son of the late Edgar and Gertrude McGowan. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Services provided by Wind Dancer Funeral Home. Read full obituary here.



Amy Virden, 46, formally of Lander, died of natural causes at her home in Turlock, California on Saturday, December 17, 2016. Cremation has taken place and interment will be in the Lander Mount Hope Cemetery. As her requested there will be no services. Read the full obituary here.



Levi Little, 27, of Dubois, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 19, 2016 at the Sage West – Lander Hospital. A memorial service was held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 26, 2016, at Headwaters in Dubois. Read the full obituary here.



Ethel White, 84, of Casper, died on Monday, December 26, 2016, at the Wyoming Medical Center. A funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 30, 2016, at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing was held prior to the funeral from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Burial followed the service at Mountain View Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.



Quinn Adam Duran, Jr., 5 months old, of Riverton, died at Sage West – Riverton Hospital on Thursday, December 22, 2016. A wake was held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at 2602 E Monroe Court, Riverton. The funeral service was held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2016, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.

Dona M. Anderson, 86, of Riverton, died on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Wind River Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. As were her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in the spring. Read the full obituary here.



Deanna “Dee” Bulow, 62, of Riverton, died on Saturday, December 24, 2016, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 2, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.

Former County and Circuit Court Judge Don H. Hall, or “Judge Hall”, as everyone fondly called him, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016, at the age of 80, after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) the past two years. At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Read the full obituary here.



John Fredrich Mariotti Jr, 76, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on December 29, 2016. John was born on August 8, 1939 in Melrose Park, Illinois to John and Antoinette (Gruczynski) Mariotti. He is survived by his two sons Robert and Joey. As per his wishes cremation has taken place, and a family memorial will be held in California.













