Riverton gets 5+ inches; More snowfall totals from last night's storm

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Below are the preliminary snowfall totals by county for snow that fell from the first winter storm of the New Year, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. The following totals were recorded between 2 p.m. Sunday and noon today, Jan. 2.

Note: SNOTELS (Snow Telemetry) are remote sensing sites in high mountain watersheds. Snowfall data from SNOTELS are estimated based on snow water equivalent.





Fremont County

Riverton... 5.3 inches.

6 N Riverton... 4.1 inches.

7 SE Lander... 4 inches.

Hudson... 4 inches.

Lander... 4 inches.

Lander Airport... 3.8 inches.

6 SW Lander... 3.5 inches.

9 SSE Lander... 3.5 inches.

Riverton Airport... 3.4 inches.

Atlantic City... 3.1 inches.

Townsend Creek Snotel... 3 inches.

Little Warm Snotel... 3 inches.

Hobbs Park Snotel... 3 inches.

Deer Park Snotel... 3 inches.

South Pass Snotel... 3 inches.

9 S Lander... 2.7 inches.

Dubois... 2.5 inches.

Burroughs Creek Snotel... 2 inches.

St. Lawrence Alt Snotel... 2 inches.

Lava Mountain... 2 inches.

14 NW Riverton... 2 inches.

Castle Creek Snotel... 2 inches.

Brooks Lake... 2 inches.

Jeffrey City... 1 inch.

Cold Springs Snotel... 1 inch.

Burris... 0.2 inches.