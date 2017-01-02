Roads slick and snow covered around Fremont County

Screen shot via WYDOT web cam on WYO 789 Riverton (mm 103.8) - South

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - With the fresh new snow that fell across Fremont County last night, WYDOT is reporting roads to be slick and snow covered this morning. Here are the road conditions as of 8:36 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2017. Click here to learn more about the roads from WYDOT.

WY 789 between Lander and Riverton: Slick, drifted snow, snowfall, reduced visibility.

US 287 between Lander and Diversion Dam Jct: Slick, drifted snow, snowfall

US 26 between Dam Jct and Riverton: Slick, snowfall

US 287 / WY 789 between Jct WY 28 / US 287 and Lander: slick, snowfall, reduced visibility

WY 131 between Lander and Sinks Canyon State Park: slick, snowfall, reduced visibility

WY 28 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd: slick, snowfall, reduced visibility

WY 28 between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate:

slick, snowfall, blowing snow, reduced visibility

US 26 / WY 789 between Riverton and WY 134: slick

WY 134 between US 26 / WY 789 and WY 133: slick, drifted snow, snowfall

Screen shot via wydot



