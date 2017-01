Swearing-in ceremony set for new County Commissioners tomorrow

New Fremont County Commissioners. Left: County Commissioner Clarence Thomas; Right: County Commissioner Jennifer McCarty

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The newest Fremont County Commissioners will be sworn-in during a ceremony and reception Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Fremont County Courthouse (room 250). Commissioners Jennifer McCarty and Clarence Thomas will be sworn in at 9:00 a.m.

Below is the full agenda for the regular Commissioners meeting.

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Swearing-In Ceremony and Reception for new County Commissioners Jennifer McCarty and Clarence Thomas

TENTATIVE AGENDA - SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME

I. PRELIMINARY:

10:00 A.M.: A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. SIGNATURE FILE

I. COMMUNICATIONS

J. ELECTION OF OFFICERS

K. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES

L. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER

M. LIAISON DESIGNATIONS

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

10:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

10:30 A.M.: FREMONT COUNSELING SERVICE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SCOTT HAYES – TITLE 25 ISSUES

11:00 A.M.: HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEMBER CHARLES LANHAM – PRESERVE AMERICA ROAD SIGNS

11:15 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT DAVE PENDLETON – CRACK SEAL CHANGE ORDER

11:20 A.M.: TIM HAYES – WEED AND PEST BOARD INTERVIEW

11:30 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – FREMONT COUNTY HANDBOOK UPDATES

12:00 A.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. PUBLIC HEALTH COUNTY NURSE MANAGER INTERVIEW COMMITTEE

V. ADJOURNMENT: