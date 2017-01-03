6 Things To Get Excited for in Fremont County in 2017

h/t Bryce Giesman. 2015 photo of the fog rolling in toward Red Canyon

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Welcome to 2017! A New Year means another great 365 days of living in Fremont County.



Here are 6 things to get excited for in 2017:

1. New Electeds take office - This morning, Jennifer McCarty and Clarence Thomas were sworn in as the newly elected County Commissioners. Commissioner Larry Allen was re-elected and was also sworn in this morning. Tonight, Tim Hancock (Ward 3) is will take the oath of office for Riverton City Council as will re-elected council members Holly Jibben (Ward 2) and Sean Peterson (Ward 1) who are returning council members. Lander's Council Members who were re-elected will not hold an oath of office ceremony.

2. Winter Farmer's Market in Riverton - This is the first of its kind for Riverton. The Riverton Farmer's Market group has extended the market season through the winter. The Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.

3. New Places to Try in Fremont County - In mid-2016 Chopstix opened up on Federal Blvd. in Riverton. Bhava Shala, a community space for connection, opened up in Lander December of 2016. The Lander Fly Shop opened up in early 2016. And Tropic, the new tanning salon in Riverton, opened up in early December. Word on the street it The Juicery will be open for business soon in Lander.

4. Total Solar Eclipse - On Monday, August 21, a Total Solar Eclipse will pass over Fremont County. The partial eclipse will begin at approximately 10:19 a.m. with the total eclipse lasting about 2 minutes starting at about 11:38 a.m. People from all over the world will travel to Fremont County for the Total Solar Eclipse, but us lucky locals don't need to travel anywhere to see this amazing show.

5. Fly out of Riverton - Whether it's Great Lakes or Denver Air Connection, people are flying out of Riverton. Data from the first three months of Denver Air Connection's operations in Riverton showed that more people are flying locally than they did last year. Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said that the goals of having a second air carrier are beginning to be realized. Reliability and convenience, which had been a major issue when only Great Lakes Airlines was operating, has improved dramatically.

6. Just another fabulous year living in Fremont County - We look forward to another year of beautiful views, snow sports like cross country skiing and snowmobiling, exciting wildlife spottings, fun and challenging hikes, and just living in a place with great people and endless beauty.