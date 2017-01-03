Becker Named Chair of Fremont County Commissioners 

Fremont County Commissioners. Left to Right: Clarence Thomas, Larry Allen, Travis Becker, Jennifer McCarty and Ray Price

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - During the regular Board of County Commissioners meeting this morning, Commissioner Travis Becker was named the Board Chair.

In a unanimous vote, Commissioner Becker was selected for the position. Previously he has served as the Vice Chair of the Board of County Commissioners under former Chair Douglas Thompson.

"Thank you, I appreciate that," he said during the meeting.

In another unanimous vote, Commissioner Larry Allen was selected to serve as Vice Chair of the Board of County Commissioners.

