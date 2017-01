Happening Now: New County Commissioners sworn in

Congratulations to the newly elected and re-elected County Commissioners, Jennifer McCarty, Clarence Thomas and Larry Allen.

Newly elected Commissioner Clarence Thomas said he's very much looking forward to getting to work for the county. As the Director of Northern Arapaho DFS he feels equipped for administrative duties. "I'm looking forward to the work because in the end it's all about the people we serve," he said.

Newly elected Commissioner Jennifer McCarty said she's looking forward to getting started. "I appreciate the support from the community and look forward to working hard to make sure every dollar spent is accountable and is used wisely," she said.

Judge Young swears in new commissioners

Below is the full agenda for today's meeting.

TENTATIVE AGENDA - SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME

I. PRELIMINARY:

10:00 A.M.: A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. SIGNATURE FILE

I. COMMUNICATIONS

J. ELECTION OF OFFICERS

K. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL DEPOSITORIES

L. DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER

M. LIAISON DESIGNATIONS

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

10:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

10:30 A.M.: FREMONT COUNSELING SERVICE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SCOTT HAYES – TITLE 25 ISSUES

11:00 A.M.: HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEMBER CHARLES LANHAM – PRESERVE AMERICA ROAD SIGNS

11:15 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT DAVE PENDLETON – CRACK SEAL CHANGE ORDER

11:20 A.M.: TIM HAYES – WEED AND PEST BOARD INTERVIEW

11:30 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – FREMONT COUNTY HANDBOOK UPDATES

12:00 A.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. PUBLIC HEALTH COUNTY NURSE MANAGER INTERVIEW COMMITTEE

V. ADJOURNMENT: