Police investigating possible burglary at The Forge

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Police Department is currently investigating a possible burglary at The Forge Bar and Grill in Lander.



According to police documents, the incident was reported yesterday (Monday, Jan. 2) at 10:20 a.m. The reporting person stated she came into the bar, noticed the office door was open and reported money was missing from the office.

LPD's Public Information Officer Duane Kaiser said approximately $600 was missing. The incident remains under investigation and surveillance footage is being reviewed.



Feature photo: Screen shot via google maps