Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Shyanne Posey, 25, Lander, Shoplifting.

Ronald Brown, 50, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Benjamin Ridgley, 60, Ethete, Public Intoxication.

A 46-year-old Riverton was cited for Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

Brittney Little Whiteman, 26, St. Stephen's, Contempt of Court.

Naoma Big Lake, 24, Riverton, Probation Revocation.

Steven Oldman, 26, Ethete, Public Intoxication.

Leta Santillanes, 37, Riverton, Contempt of Court.

A 28-year-old Riverton woman and a 22-year-old Lander woman were cited for Shoplifting after attempting to steal $737 in items from Walmart.

Joni Two Crow, 41, Ethete, Failure to Appear.

Eldon Antelope, 51, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Kyle Martin, 18, Riverton, Probation Revocation and Failure to Appear.

Gary Blackburn, 31, Riverton, Probation Revocation.

Richard Pineda, 48, Arapahoe, DUI.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Charles Ariks, 31, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension and five Fremont County Arrest Warrants for Failure to Pay Fines.

Andrea Frazier, 36, Lander, Bond Revocation Arrest Warrant.

Lizabeth Hurtado, 46, Blackfoot, ID, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.

David Keil, 45, Riverton, Contempt of Court Civil Bench Warrant.



James Stewart, 48, Lander, Contempt of Court Civil Bench Warrant.



Lander Police Department

Alan Heuer, 58, New Mexico, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Cited for Peace Disturbance and Trespassing.

A 39-year-old male of Utah was cited for Possession of Marijuana.

Nickolas Hoessel, 39, Lander, Arrested on two FCSO Warrants.

A juvenile male of Kinnear was cited for no driver's license and expired registration.

A 23-year-old male of Ethete was arrested for Public Intoxication and Cited for Peace Disturbance.

A possible burglary was reported at the Forge Bar & Grill. Approximately $600 was taken. Under investigation.



