Riverton Council Members take oath of office tonight

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Tonight's regular City Council meeting includes a special oath of office ceremony of the newest and returning council members. Tim Hancock (Ward 3) is the newly elected council member, while Holly Jibben (Ward 2) and Sean Peterson (Ward 1) are returning council members.

Below is the full agenda set for tonight's regular council meeting.

At 6:45 P.M. On Tuesday, January 3, 2017 The Finance Committee will meet in the City Hall Council Chambers to consider bills to be paid. This meeting is open to the public.

1) Call to order.

2) Pledge of Allegiance.

3) Invocation.

4) Roll Call - Ward I: Kyle Larson, Sean Peterson, Ward II: Lee Martinez, Holly Jibben, Ward III: Mike Bailey, Martin Cannan

5) Declaration of a quorum.

6) Approval of the Agenda.

7) Communication from the Floor – Citizen’s Comments.

8) Consent Agenda:

• Approval of the Minutes – December 20, 2016 Regular Council Meeting. (Exhibit pg. 2)

• Approval of the Minutes – January 3, 2017 Finance Committee Meeting.

• Approval of the Finance Committee Recommendations – January 3, 2017.

• Approval of Discharged Fines for Deceased Defendant for January 2017. (Exhibit pg. 4)

9) Outgoing Elected Official Recognition

10) Introduction and Oath of Office for Elected Officials

11) Council President and Vice President Leadership Ballots

12) Riverton Police Department Award

13) Resolution No. 1346: Designation of Official Depositories (Exhibit pg. 5)

14) Resolution No. 1347: Designation of Legal Newspaper (Exhibit pg. 7)

15) Appointment of Appointed Officials: Municipal Judge, Alternate Judge, & City Attorney (Exhibit pg. 9)

16) City Council Committee Appointments (Exhibit pg. 10) Reports and Comments:

17) Council Committee Reports and Council Members’ Roundtable.

18) City Administrator’s Report.

19) Mayor’s Comments.

20) Executive Session - Litigation.

21) Adjourn.