The Hitching Rack has officially closed

The former Hitching Rack in Lander

(Lander, Wyo.) - As of January 1, 2017 the Hitching Rack is no longer.

The restaurant announced on their facebook page recently they'd be closing as of the new year. The statement reads as follows below.

"To Our Loyal Customers,

With a heavy heart, it saddens us to inform you that The Hitching Rack will be closing January 1st. Thank you for a fantastic 38 years. It has been a privilege to be a part of this community, and we greatly appreciate all the years you have allowed us to serve you. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and look forward to whatever the future might hold.

Sincerely,

The Rack"

The Hitching Rack, also known as "The Rack," had been in business in Lander since 1979.

Note: County 10 reached out to the Hitching Rack's owner for comment but has not heard back.



