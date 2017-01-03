Trial cancelled after man pleads guilty to meth crime

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - A trial was set to begin on Monday, January 9 for 52-year-old Brian Wayne Noon. However, due to a recent plea agreement the trial will not take place.

Brian Noon pleaded guilty this afternoon (Tuesday, January 3) to Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $25,000.

The plea agreement stipulates the remaining three counts Noon had been charged with will be dropped. The plea agreement also states Noon will serve between 3-5 years in prison and he would receive credit for pre-sentence confinement. A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.

During Noon's statement he admitted he had given a friend methamphetamine during the alleged time period of June 1, 2015 and April 15, 2016.