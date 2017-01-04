Local auctioneer receives probation for guilty plea

Shutterstock image

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - A sentencing hearing was held this afternoon (Wednesday, January 4) for local auctioneer Clyde Stone.

Judge Marvin Tyler accepted the proposed plea agreement that had been reached between the State of Wyoming and the Defense. Stone pleaded guilty to one count of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses and received five years of supervised probation. Judge Tyler suspended a prison sentence of 18-36 months in favor of the supervised probation. Stone will also be required to pay restitution to all victims, however the restitution amount is still being finalized. According to Stone's attorney Jonathan Gerard it will likely be near $50,000.

Stone had previously been charged with four other counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, but under the plea agreement those charges have been dropped.

Stone thanked Judge Tyler during the hearing. "I'll do my best to get this taken care of," he said. "I want to continue gaining back the community's respect."

Read previous articles about this case here and here.



