Local teacher fulfills promise to send student to Disneyland!

(Fort Washakie, Wyo.) - A 10-year-old dream recently came true for former Fort Washakie student Stan Ware.

Ten years ago, Fort Washakie teacher George Abeyta spoke at the 8th grade promotional/graduation ceremony at Fort Washakie School. During his speech he awarded each graduate with a certificate to Disneyland which would be redeemable upon graduation from a four-year-college.

"I wanted the students to remember what I said," explained Abeyta. "My goal was to grab their attention and say college is important and an expectation." He said most students left the certificates behind on the chairs or in the bleachers...except one student in particular.

Stan Ware held onto the certificate for years as he framed and hung it on his wall at home. Stan graduated from Colorado State University in 2015 and announced he'd be taking Mr. Abeyta up on his offer to Disneyland.

Despite some skepticism from some, Abeyta vowed he'd do whatever it took to get Stan to Disneyland. "I knew I'd have support with fundraising efforts," he said. And so it began. George started fundraising last year and has since raised $1,200 for Stan to go to Disneyland (see full list of donors below). George awarded Stan with a $1,000 cashier's check and will purchase a Disneyland ticket for $200 in the near future.

The money was raised through a Little Caesars Pizza fundraiser. $5 from every donor's order went towards Stan's trip and others simply gave a flat donation.The outpouring of support was unbelievable, Abeyta explained. He said donations came in from all around the country.

"In my opinion Stan was always raised to believe college was an expectation for him and just part of life," Abeyta said. Stan's mom served on the Fremont County School District #21 school board and his father is a teacher's aide at Fort Washakie High School. "They're all about education," he said.

George noted he hasn't heard of any definitive plans from Stan about a trip to Disneyland in the near future. "Whether he goes to Disneyland or not is his choice. He worked hard for it and deserves to spend the money however he wants," he said.

Abeyta took an opportunity to address the inevitable debate about giving students incentives for achievement. "I tell my students this might look like bribery, but it's also a gift. This is a gift for their hard work. When they work hard, both of us win. This is a token of my appreciation for their effort and willingness to be a great student, to respect education, and to respect me as a teacher."

Abeyta began teaching third grade at Fort Washakie and is in his 24th year as a 6th grade teacher. This past year he was named the Region 6 National Johnson-O'Mally Association's Teacher of the Year. He accepted the award in Washington D.C. Read more about that here.

