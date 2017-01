Riverton City Council. Left to Right: President Mike Bailey, Tim Hancock Mayor Lars Baker, Vice President Kyle Larson, Sean Peterson, Holly Jibben

(Riverton, Wyo.) - At last night's regular City Council meeting, council members voted for the new Council President and Vice President.

Mike Bailey was voted President while Kyle Larson was voted Vice President.

Newly elected City Council member Tim Hancock was also sworn in last night.