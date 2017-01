Mayor Lars Baker swears in new and returning council members. Left to right: Sean Peterson, Holly Jibben and Tim Hancock

(Riverton, Wyo.) - This evening at the regular City Council meeting, newly elected City Council member Tim Hancock (Ward 3) and re-elected council members Holly Jibben (Ward 2) and Sean Peterson (Ward 1) were sworn in.

Outgoing Council member Martin Cannan was recognized with words of thanks and appreciation from Mayor Lars Baker and all members of council.