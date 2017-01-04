Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

William Topaum, 39, Riverton, Arrested for Domestic Violence.



Dexter Duran, 28, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant.



Fremont County Sheriff's Office



Tyler Martin, 23, Riverton, Court Ordered Arrest for CAST Violation.



Lander Police Department

A 58-year-old male of New Mexico was cited for Peace Disturbance.

Gregg Woody, 58, Lander, Arrested on LPD Warrant.

Jeffery Helmick, 56, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

A 16-year-old male of Lander was cited for Minor In Possession.

Marvin Hill, 46, Fort Washakie, Arrested on Natrona County Warrant and Cited for Possession of Marijuana.



