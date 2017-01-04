Recent deaths in Fremont County: Smith, Witt

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

John Peter Smith “Big John”, age 68 passed away, Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. He was born December 8, 1948 in Ft. Washakie, the son of the late Alexander Smith Sr. and Ellen Julia Aragon Smith. Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 4th at 10:00 AM at Blue Sky Hall with Father Jim Heiser officiating. An Evening service was held Tuesday, January 3rd from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Blue Sky Hall, with a Wake to follow at the family residence #161 Johnstown Valley Road, Kinnear. Interment will be in the Aragon Family Cemetery at Kinnear, WY. Services provided by Wind Dancer Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.



Michael E. Witt, 66, of Fort Washakie, died at his home on Saturday, December 31, 2016. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home with Military Honors. Read the full obituary here.







